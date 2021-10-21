Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

