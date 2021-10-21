Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE RMO opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $655.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.