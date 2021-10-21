Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 91.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

