Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on F. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

