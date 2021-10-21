Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $134.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $218.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

