Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NYSE SBS opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
