Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NYSE SBS opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 556,892 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 697,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.