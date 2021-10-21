Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 772 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $133.79 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

