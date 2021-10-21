Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $116,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 163.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. AECOM has a 12-month low of $42.32 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,534. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

