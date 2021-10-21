Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.