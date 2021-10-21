Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Short Interest Update

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

