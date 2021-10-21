G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 26.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $580.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

