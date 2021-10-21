Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,138 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

