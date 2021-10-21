Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of Ark Restaurants at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.76%.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

