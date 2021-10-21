Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 38,123 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Medifast worth $407,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 138.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 16.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.22. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

