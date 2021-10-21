Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

