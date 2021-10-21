Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.01% of Leggett & Platt worth $69,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

