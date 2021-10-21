Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.52. The company has a market capitalization of £188.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

