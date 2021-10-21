Metro Bank’s (MTRO) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 109.55 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.52. The company has a market capitalization of £188.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

