IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 577 ($7.54) on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 607 ($7.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 548.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Michael Howard sold 3,538,247 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £19,920,330.61 ($26,026,039.47).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

