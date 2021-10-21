Centrica (LON:CNA) Given New GBX 112 Price Target at Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Get Centrica alerts:

LON:CNA opened at GBX 60.56 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris O?Shea bought 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders have bought 45,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,230 over the last 90 days.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.