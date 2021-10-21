Fmr LLC Has $69.24 Million Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.05% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $69,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 53.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 829,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.04 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

