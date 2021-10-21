Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €117.22 ($137.91).

ETR SIX2 opened at €143.50 ($168.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €121.53 and a 200-day moving average of €118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 61.32. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €139.40 ($164.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

