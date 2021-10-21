Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,516 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $42,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.57. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.92.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

