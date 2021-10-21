Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,876,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 1.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 874,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 200,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 194,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

