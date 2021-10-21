Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,848 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,297,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $43,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

