Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

GEL stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.73. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 624,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

