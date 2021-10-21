Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

SAFRY opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

