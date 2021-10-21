Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,460 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,544 ($20.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.33. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total value of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

