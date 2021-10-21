Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $234,720.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

