Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,345 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,345 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.37, for a total value of $319,262.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $247.89 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

