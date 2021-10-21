Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Sells $262,439.59 in Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $262,439.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 491,461 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 182.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

