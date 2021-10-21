STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STOR. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after acquiring an additional 643,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 405,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

