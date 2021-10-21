SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,434 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 232.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3,071.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 237,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 229,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 313,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $111.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

