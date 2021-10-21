SG Americas Securities LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

IJR opened at $113.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.91.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

