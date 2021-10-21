Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
