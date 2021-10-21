Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $69.00 at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

