SG Americas Securities LLC Has $407,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 58.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,264,000 after buying an additional 191,773 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 89,635 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $83,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $852.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $843.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.50 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

