Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.30.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Halliburton by 16,056.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 12.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.