Bank of America Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $800.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $658.16.

NOW opened at $681.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 810.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $687.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

