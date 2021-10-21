HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

