New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.83

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.51 million. On average, analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In related news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.