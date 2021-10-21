Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.00.

OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.60. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

