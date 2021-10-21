SG Americas Securities LLC Has $435,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,577 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 194,622 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 899,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE PRGO opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

