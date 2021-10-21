Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dynatrace alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00.

Shares of DT stock opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 294.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after buying an additional 1,573,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after acquiring an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.