1,400 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

