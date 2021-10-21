Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.