Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.4397 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1,575.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

