Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $2,567,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 0.90. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APYX. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

