Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

