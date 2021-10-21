Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 71.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

