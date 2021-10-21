Legal & General Group Plc Sells 78,972 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,972 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Under Armour by 265.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 320.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 330,279 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen upped their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.