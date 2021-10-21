Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $58,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $276,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,431 shares of company stock worth $29,721,370. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

